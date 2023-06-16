Home » Politics – Schäuble calls the C in the party name CDU “indispensable”
Politics – Schäuble calls the C in the party name CDU “indispensable”

Politics – Schäuble calls the C in the party name CDU “indispensable”

German politican Image: AFP

Former CDU federal chairman Wolfgang Schäuble sees the actual value in the broad debate about his party’s new basic program. “The process is important,” Schäuble told the Berlin “Tagesspiegel” (Friday edition) shortly before the CDU’s deliberations at a small party conference. The CDU is ‘not a program party’, but on the way it always comes to terms with itself, said Schäuble.

As a guiding principle for conservatives, the longest-serving member of parliament in German parliamentary history called “measure and mean” and advocacy “for a value-bound order of freedom based on the image of man shaped by Christianity”. You have to give them the opportunity to develop and set limits at the same time.

“The C in the name of the CDU expresses that we make politics for people as they are and not as they should be,” said Schäuble in an interview with the “Tagesspiegel”. “That’s why the C is indispensable for me.”

Schäuble, who has also served as minister on several occasions, warned against “thinking that the world will be settled for the next ten years as soon as the program is passed”. In the end it will be different. This is shown by the traffic lights and their coalition agreement, “Keyword: turning point in time”.

The CDU wants to advance work on its new party program with a small party conference and a policy convention. On Friday, around 160 delegates will meet in Berlin for a federal committee. At this small party conference, they are supposed to adopt, among other things, key motions on the CDU’s concept of freedom and on measures to combat child poverty. The program also includes a speech by party leader Friedrich Merz.

On Saturday, the CDU wants to open up the program process to civil society and discuss the new program with non-party representatives from associations, science, trade unions, employers, sports and others. To this end, she has invited around 500 guests to Berlin to discuss in thematically organized working groups. The program – the fourth in CDU history – is to be finally adopted at a party conference in May 2024.

