Politics – Scholz answers questions from MPs in the Bundestag

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will answer questions from MPs in the Bundestag on Wednesday. Later, Parliament decides on the committee of inquiry into the tax affair surrounding the Hamburg Warburg Bank and the role of Scholz, which the Union is calling for.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will answer questions from MPs in the Bundestag on Wednesday (1 p.m.). In the government survey, he first has the opportunity to make a brief statement, after which it is the turn of the MPs to ask their questions. The most recent disputes within the coalition over the heating law and the federal budget are likely to play a major role.

After that, at the request of the Union faction, a current hour entitled “Location Germany in danger” is scheduled. In the late afternoon (5:15 p.m.), the plenum then decides on the committee of inquiry demanded by the CDU and CSU into the tax affair surrounding the Hamburg Warburg Bank and the role of Scholz, who was mayor of the Hanseatic city at the time. Since the coalition wants to prevent the appointment, the Union has already announced that it will go before the Federal Constitutional Court.

