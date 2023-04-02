Spanish Labor Minister Yolanda Daz has announced her lead candidate in the general elections at the end of the year. ‘I want to lead our country,’ said the country’s most popular politician, according to polls.

Spanish Labor Minister Yolanda Daz has announced her lead candidate in the general elections at the end of the year. “Today I’m taking a step forward. I want to lead our country,” said the country’s most popular politician, according to polls, at a rally in Madrid on Sunday. So far, however, the Communist Party member has not garnered the support of the left-wing Podemos, which governs Spain jointly with Prime Minister Pedro Snchez’s social-democratic PSOE.

The 51-year-old labor lawyer became known in January 2020 when she joined the government for Podemos – without being a member. When former Podemos boss Pablo Iglesias left politics after a regional election defeat in May 2021, he also nominated Daz for the post of deputy prime minister. Polls consistently show her as the most popular politician in Spain.

Daz founded a new political movement called “Sumar” (“to add” – here in the sense of gathering) in July 2022, which brings together about a dozen small groups left of the Spanish Social Democrats. Podemos has so far refused to join because Daz does not want to meet some of the conditions of the left-wing radical group.

“There are still many people we need to involve,” Daz admitted on Sunday. She will continue to hold talks to expand her political movement. “We will be up to the task,” she said. “We will provide answers for our country that is hungry for change.”

Often dressed in red, Daz was born in 1971 in the working class town of Ferrol, birthplace of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco. Her father was a key union leader, and Daz rose to prominence among activists for her feminist engagement while attending Communist Party meetings with her baby in the early 2010s.

After joining the government, she quickly made a name for herself thanks to her friendly demeanor and her negotiating skills, which were also praised by business leaders. Among other things, she is responsible for a labor reform that led to a sharp decline in fixed-term employment contracts and a significant increase in the minimum wage.

HOME PAGE