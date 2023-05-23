politics – Still no breakthrough in talks about impending US default

Ten days before an imminent default by the USA, a new top-level talk between President Biden and the opposition Republicans again failed to bring about a breakthrough. Both Biden and McCarthy then described their conversation as ‘productive’.

Ten days before an impending US default, a new top-level talk between President Joe Biden and the opposition Republicans has again failed to achieve a breakthrough. Both Biden and the Republican chairman of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, described their conversation in the White House on Monday evening (local time) as “productive”. But there are still differences of opinion in some areas, both said.

Biden’s government and the opposition Republicans have been arguing for months about raising the debt ceiling. Without an agreement, the USA is threatened with insolvency for the first time in its history at the beginning of June, with potentially devastating economic and financial consequences far beyond the country. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly warned that June 1st could be this so-called “Day X”.

Republicans only want to approve a debt ceiling hike in exchange for billions in government spending cuts. They demand that less money be spent in the 2024 budget year than in the current budget year. The White House has proposed freezing spending levels and raising taxes on rich and large corporations, but Republicans are opposed.

“I feel like we had a productive discussion,” McCarthy said after his meeting with Biden. “We don’t have an agreement yet, but I felt the discussion was productive in areas where we have disagreements.” The “sound” was also better than at previous meetings.

Representatives from both sides are now “working through the night” to reach a rapprochement, McCarthy said. He himself now wants to speak to Biden “every day”.

Biden chose similar words to McCarthy in a statement. He called the meeting “productive” and added that there remained “areas of disagreement”.

In view of the debt dispute, Biden canceled planned visits to Papua New Guinea and Australia after the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Instead, he flew back to the United States from Japan on Sunday.

White House negotiators and McCarthy’s team had spoken to each other on and off over the weekend, for more than two hours on Sunday evening and again for three hours on Monday. Biden and McCarthy spoke on the phone Sunday while Biden was flying back from the G7 summit.

The United States had already reached the statutory debt limit of just under $31.4 trillion (around €29 trillion) in January. Since then, the US government has been using “extraordinary measures” to prevent insolvency, but the options for doing so are soon exhausted.

The US debt limit has been suspended or raised dozens of times by presidents of both parties over the past few decades – and with bipartisan majorities. This year, however, the Republicans are flexing their muscles with their new majority in the House of Representatives, which they achieved in the midterm elections in autumn 2022.

Biden is even considering bypassing Congress and simply ignoring the debt limit. He could invoke the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, according to which the “legal validity” of the United States national debt “shall not be called into question”. However, such an approach would be unprecedented in US history and legally questionable. Biden and his Treasury Secretary Yellen have therefore been skeptical.

