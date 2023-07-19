Politics – summer retreat of the CSU state group in the Bundestag with Söder and Merz

Almost three months before the state elections in Bavaria, the CSU state group in the Bundestag meets for a one-day closed conference in the Andechs monastery in Upper Bavaria. In addition to CSU boss Markus Söder, CDU boss Friedrich Merz is also among the guests.

Almost three months before the state elections in Bavaria, the CSU state group in the Bundestag will meet on Wednesday (11:30 a.m.) for a one-day retreat in the Andechs monastery in Upper Bavaria. In addition to the CSU chairman Markus Söder, the CDU chairman Friedrich Merz is also among the guests. In addition, Lithuania’s Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte is expected on the so-called Holy Mountain.

The Bavarian Prime Minister Söder is likely to set state political accents with the members of the Bundestag of his party. The hot phase of the state election campaign is gradually beginning in Bavaria. The CSU is far ahead in all polls, the current state government with the Free Voters has a clear majority. In the past few months, Söder has repeatedly attacked the traffic light coalition in the federal government. Bavaria will be elected on October 8th at the same time as Hesse.

HOME PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

