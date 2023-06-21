Politics – teachers’ association criticizes teacher training

Classroom in a school

Berlin (German news agency) – In the debate about problems with Ukrainian students, the President of the German Teachers’ Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, accused the federal states of mismanagement of teacher training. “Something is really wrong,” said Meidinger of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Thursday edition).

According to the head of the association, there are not enough qualified teachers for the special task of integrating war refugee children. “Teachers with special qualifications for German as a foreign language are in short supply,” says Meidinger. In addition, the countries would make too little effort to recruit such specialists. Extracurricular teachers with a qualification for “German as a second language” (DAZ) would “only be offered poorly paid contracts and fixed-term contracts”. In Meidinger’s opinion, education policy is missing its goal: “The promise made by school policy that now, at the end of the school year, all Ukrainian refugee children would have caught up with the learning level of regular classes – that’s already clear – cannot be kept.” The president of the association confirmed that there are problems with Ukrainian students. Around 200,000 Ukrainian children are reasonably accommodated in schools: “The motivation of Ukrainian children in German lessons continues to vary greatly, depending on whether they expect to return soon or not,” says Meidinger. This Thursday, the Conference of Ministers of Education will discuss, among other things, the integration of Ukrainian students and other educational policy issues.

