Politics – Thailand’s parliament votes on election winner Pita – election to head of government open

Supporters of the MFP party in Thailand protest Image: AFP

The Thai parliament will vote on Thursday whether the previous opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat will become the new prime minister. The outcome of the vote (from 12.00 p.m. CEST) is considered open, although Pita’s reform-oriented Move Forward Party (MFP) clearly won the parliamentary elections in May. The prime minister is elected jointly by both houses of parliament.

Pita has forged an eight-party coalition. But the alliance lacks 64 votes to elect him head of government. Pita faces particularly strong resistance in the Senate, whose 250 members were appointed by the army. Pita is also threatened with legal problems over alleged violations of the electoral law and allegations of an attempted overthrow of the monarchy. The previous head of government, Prayut Chan-o-Cha, who came to power in a military coup in 2014, suffered a serious defeat in the election and has since announced his retirement from politics.

