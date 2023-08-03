Politics – the federal government has waived billions in payment claims since 2020

Ministry of Finance (archive) dts

Berlin (German news agency) – In the past three years, the federal government has foregone income of almost 16 billion euros because the money was no longer or difficult to collect from the debtors. Of this, 2.8 billion euros were attributable to 2022, reports the “Bild” (Friday edition), citing figures from the Federal Ministry of Finance.

According to this, claims by the state to 620 million euros were completely waived in the past year alone. These included 260 million euros from the education budget. According to the Federal Ministry of Education, however, it mainly concerned the repayment of Bafög benefits, which were waived, for example, in the event of early repayment of the Bafög loan debt. In the Corona year 2021, the ministries even waived debtors 7.5 billion euros. In 2020, 753 million euros were waived. As the “Bild” further reports, since 2020 the federal government has suppressed further payment claims of seven billion euros for a limited or unlimited period. This means that the authorities temporarily or permanently refrain from collecting the money because no money can be obtained from the debtor or the costs for collecting the money are too high. Last year, for example, claims of one billion euros were temporarily suppressed. This was 621 million taxes. According to the Federal Ministry of Finance, almost all types of tax were affected, especially wage, income, profit and sales tax. The Ministry of Labor has temporarily waived the repayment of 201 million euros. According to the ministry, these are mainly Hartz IV benefits or loans that were paid too much and can no longer be collected from the recipients. Claims to 1.2 billion euros were also indefinitely suppressed by the federal authorities. This included a further 968 million euros in tax payments that could no longer be collected from citizens and companies, for example due to insolvencies. But: The claims of the state that have been suppressed for a limited or unlimited period of time do not expire. If there are indications that the debtors have found money again, the state can assert its claims again.

