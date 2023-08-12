Politics – Thousands of Israelis demonstrate again against controversial judicial reform

Demonstrators with Israeli flags and placards Image: AFP

Thousands of people once again took to the streets in Israel on Saturday to protest against the government’s controversial judicial reform. In Tel Aviv, they chanted ‘Democracy, Democracy’ and shouted, ‘We won’t give up until things get better.’ There were also demonstrations in other cities, including Haifa, Netanya and Herzliya.

The judiciary reform aims to reduce the powers of the judiciary and the Supreme Court and strengthen the position of Parliament and the Prime Minister.

At the end of July, the Israeli parliament passed the so-called adequacy clause with the votes of all 64 members of the right-wing religious government majority. From now on, it deprives the Supreme Court of the possibility to classify government decisions as “inappropriate” and to overrule them.

Critics fear for democracy in Israel as a result of the weakening of the judiciary. Proponents, on the other hand, argue that the balance in the separation of powers should be restored.

“Despite months of protests, things are not going the way we wanted as an important part of the reform of the judicial system was passed (by Parliament) a few weeks ago,” protester Ben Peleg, 47, told AFP. If the pressure on the street is kept up, “there is a chance we can still stop these changes,” he added.

The reform divides the Israeli population. For more than six months, people from all walks of life have been protesting against the project every week. This has become the largest protest movement in Israeli history. There are demonstrations in numerous cities, including Jerusalem. Tel Aviv is the main scene of the protests. Every Saturday people demonstrate there against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

