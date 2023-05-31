Politics – Traffic light coalition doubts Hungary’s suitability for EU Council Presidency

.

Brussels (German news agency) – In view of the debate in Brussels about a possible suspension of the Hungarian EU Council Presidency, doubts are also growing in the traffic light coalition as to whether the country under Viktor Orban can lead the EU unification processes as planned next year. “I doubt whether Hungary is able to adequately fulfill the role of EU Council President and to bring the member states together on difficult issues,” said Anton Hofreiter (Greens), the chairman of the Bundestag’s Europe Committee “Rheinische Post” (Wednesday edition).

According to FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai, it is “doubtful whether Hungary can meet the demands and expectations associated with the Council Presidency”. The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael Roth (SPD), said: “So far I have not had the imagination to imagine how such a polarizing Hungarian government, which has repeatedly discredited the EU, can bring the EU together and moderate it.” However, he also considers it “not very effective” to give up the principle of the rotating Council Presidency. It is more promising for Parliament, the Commission and the Member States to “tell the future Council President unequivocally what is expected of him and where the limits are”. After all, a Council Presidency is not a temporary dictatorship, and the possibilities are also very limited if the other institutions and partners do not cooperate. The European Parliament intends to pass a resolution this Thursday calling on the EU Council to remove Hungary from the cycle of EU Council presidencies in the second half of next year and to take precautions in good time.

