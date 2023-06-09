Politics – Trump says he is indicted

.

Washington (German news agency) – According to his own statements, ex-US President Donald Trump has now been officially charged. It is about allegations by special counsel Jack Smith and allegedly improperly stored secret documents from his tenure, Trump wrote on Thursday (local time) on his own social network “Truth Social”.

“The corrupt Biden administration has notified my attorneys that I have been indicted,” Trump said in a statement. Smith was commissioned late last year to investigate Trump’s alleged abusive storage of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. The FBI had previously searched his private quarters. Trump denies the allegations and in his statement on Thursday again underlined that the incumbent US President Joe Biden has also recently had trouble with the improper storage of documents.

In contrast to Trump, however, Biden had shown himself remorseful and apparently cooperated with the investigators to the best of his ability. Among other things, Biden had stored secret documents in his private garage next to a classic car.

HOME PAGE