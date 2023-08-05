Home » Politics – Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia
Jeddah (German news agency) – In the port city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, talks with representatives from around 40 countries began on Saturday about possible prospects for a hoped-for peace in Ukraine. In addition to envoys from the United States and the EU, Chinese special envoy Li Hui is also attending the meeting, reports “Al Jazeera”.

Russia, on the other hand, is not invited. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been in Jeddah since Friday and, according to media reports, has already held talks with representatives of various countries. Observers speak of a great opportunity for Ukraine, as the meeting offers the opportunity to talk to countries such as India and Brazil on neutral ground. Both had so far refrained from an unequivocal condemnation of the Russian war of aggression.

It is assumed that the interest of many countries in an early end to hostilities in Ukraine has recently increased. A good two weeks ago, Russia announced an end to the grain agreement that had previously enabled Kiev to export agricultural products by sea. Poor countries in particular depend on imports of cheap wheat to feed their populations. Meanwhile, the Kremlin announced that it was closely monitoring the meeting.

