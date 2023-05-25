politics – US Chief of Staff warns of the consequences of impending payment defaults for the military

US Chief of Staff Mark Milley has warned of the impact of a possible US default on the country’s armed forces. ‘It would have a significant negative impact on the preparedness, morale and capabilities of the armed forces.’

US Chief of Staff Mark Milley has warned of the impact of a possible US default on the country’s armed forces. “It would have a significant negative impact on the readiness, morale and capabilities of the United States armed forces should we become insolvent,” the top US military told reporters at the Pentagon on Thursday. Milley also warned of “damage to the international reputation” of the US.

A default would have “significant economic consequences,” which would then lead to “consequences for national security,” the chief of staff said. “Paying soldiers, soldiers’ morale, weapon systems, contracts, all of that would be affected.” Rough cuts may need to be reduced or suspended.

The government of US President Joe Biden and the opposition Republicans are arguing under increasing time pressure about raising the debt limit. Without an agreement, the US faces insolvency as early as early June, with potentially devastating economic and financial consequences far beyond the country.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly warned that as early as June 1st could be “Day X”. It would be the first time in the history of the United States that the country would default.

However, Biden assured on Thursday that there would be “no default”. Talks with opposition leader Kevin McCarthy, the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, were “productive”.

However, a possible agreement between Biden’s Democrats and the opposition Republicans would still have to pass Congress. A 10-day parliamentary recess began Thursday to mark the Memorial Day holiday next Monday. However, the parliamentarians can be called back at any time to vote on a compromise.

Republicans want billions in savings before agreeing to raise debt ceiling. The opposition party is flexing its muscles with its new majority in the House of Representatives.

