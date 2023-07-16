Home » Politics – Von der Leyen travels to Tunisia for migration deals
Politics – Von der Leyen travels to Tunisia for migration deals

Politics – Von der Leyen travels to Tunisia for migration deals

Rutte, von der Leyen, Saied and Meloni in Tunis in June Photo: AFP

The European Union wants to conclude talks on a migration agreement with Tunisia on Sunday. To this end, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet with President Kais Saied in Tunis.

The European Union wants to conclude talks on a migration agreement with Tunisia on Sunday. To this end, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet with President Kais Saied in Tunis. She will be accompanied by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The three European politicians met Saied just over a month ago. The EU is hoping for an agreement based on Turkey’s model. According to this, Tunisia should prevent migrants from crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Europe or take them back from the EU. In return, Brussels has promised Tunis financial aid of more than one billion euros.

