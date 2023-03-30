.

Washington (German news agency) – The White House has condemned the arrest of US citizen and reporter for the “Wall Street Journal”, Evan Gershkovich, by Russia in clear words. The targeted persecution of US citizens by the Russian government is unacceptable.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the detention of Mr. Gershkovich,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wrote on Twitter. “We also condemn the Russian government’s continued persecution and repression of journalists and freedom of the press.” We are “deeply concerned” about Gershkovich’s arrest. The White House and the State Department are in contact with the Wall Street Journal and his family.

“Furthermore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in direct contact with the Russian government on this matter and is actively seeking consular access to Mr. Gershkovich,” Jean-Pierre said. She also referred to the US government’s warning against travel to Russia. “US citizens in or traveling to Russia should depart immediately, the State Department continues to advise.”

