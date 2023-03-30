Home Business Politics – White House condemns arrest of US reporter by Russia
Business

Politics – White House condemns arrest of US reporter by Russia

by admin
Politics – White House condemns arrest of US reporter by Russia

.

Washington (German news agency) – The White House has condemned the arrest of US citizen and reporter for the “Wall Street Journal”, Evan Gershkovich, by Russia in clear words. The targeted persecution of US citizens by the Russian government is unacceptable.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the detention of Mr. Gershkovich,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wrote on Twitter. “We also condemn the Russian government’s continued persecution and repression of journalists and freedom of the press.” We are “deeply concerned” about Gershkovich’s arrest. The White House and the State Department are in contact with the Wall Street Journal and his family.

“Furthermore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in direct contact with the Russian government on this matter and is actively seeking consular access to Mr. Gershkovich,” Jean-Pierre said. She also referred to the US government’s warning against travel to Russia. “US citizens in or traveling to Russia should depart immediately, the State Department continues to advise.”

HOME PAGE

See also  Ukrainian negotiator: referendum on peace treaty can only be held after the withdrawal of Russian troops – yqqlm

You may also like

Cimberio forerunner in gender equality

Heat pump: Which device is the right one,...

Eurovita ends up in extraordinary administration: policies frozen...

Deutsche Bahn: The Germany clock moves far away

Superbonus, the Chamber trusts the decree on tax...

Apple announces WWDC 2023 for June

Resolution 11 of 03/27/2023 – Extension of contracts...

Eurovita in extraordinary administration, freeze on redemptions until...

Voice assistant startup Parloa raises 20 million

Government reshuffle? Bad mood in Chigi: 4 ministers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy