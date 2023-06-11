Politics without parties and ideological substrates: thus the videocracy triumphs

Crisis in Italian politics, Società Libera will continue to think about the doubtful and indefinable future of Western leaders. The comment

Focusing on the article that Gaetano Mosca published in August 1925 in the Corriere della Sera “The crisis of democracy examined by Robert Michels”, considerations, reflections, in a word states of mind, are perceived, completely homogeneous and comparable to the usual and familiar ones that are found when thinking about the mechanisms that pertain to our political system.

One hundred and eleven years separate the publication of the German political scientist”The political party in modern democracy” from our usual analyses, but in fact it is an interval that is not felt. In fact, Mosca summarizes Michelsian thought as follows: “The parties are all governed by small oligarchies of leaders, made up of party members who have managed to get themselves elected as deputies, by newspaper editors and by party employees themselves, especially those in charge of propagandaby the so-called organizers and to enter Paradise you need the consent of the Saints, that is, of the elders.

