Politics – Wüst insists on the involvement of the CDU state associations in the K question

The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wst (CDU), has called for the state associations to be involved in the decision on the Union’s next candidate for chancellor. “In any case, the processes from 2021 must not be repeated, everyone agrees,” Wst told the Dsseldorfer “Rheinische Post” on Friday. In 2021, the then CDU leader Armin Laschet and CSU leader Markus Sder competed for the chancellor candidacy; the CDU federal executive ultimately spoke out in favor of Laschet, who lost the election.

“Both the content and the personnel list is a matter for both Union parties,” said Wst. “And I think it would be good for a broad opinion if the state associations also played an important role in the process in addition to the CSU boss and CDU federal chairman play.”

Regarding his own ambitions, he repeated his statement that his tasks are “currently in North Rhine-Westphalia”. When asked by the newspaper how he defined “current”, Wst answered evasively. “Any questions that go beyond that are not currently on the table either in my party or in Germany,” said the Prime Minister.

Wst advised his party to take a clear middle course. “We’ve always been in the middle of the political party spectrum. There’s nothing wrong with that.” The Christian Democrats “stand for balance and have not succumbed to the temptation to fish on the far right, even if some people want to push us there”.

Wst warned against taking too big steps towards right-wing populists: “I am firmly convinced that we have to focus on people’s problems and not on the issues of the populists.” He added: “We have to propose good alternatives ourselves. The others are always better at protest. We make politics.”

At the same time, Wst underlined the statement by CDU leader Friedrich Merz that there should be no cooperation with the AfD: “Of course, what Friedrich Merz says about it is correct. That will not be shaken.”

