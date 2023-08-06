Home » Poll, Elly Schlein does not score the blow: Pd still under 20%
by admin
Times amari per Elly Schleinthe secretary of the Democratic party who months after winning the primaries still can’t bring home a +20%. This was revealed by the latest figures contained in the survey released by the institute directed by Nicholas Piepoli and published by Liberowhich registers a collapse of 0.5% for the Democratic Partywhich drops to 19.5 percent. On the other hand, the opposite situation for Brothers of Italy. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party is ever closer to 30%: it has gained half a percentage point, reaching 29.5 percent.

Always staying within the Center Right we see that in the Lega dthe Salvini reigns stability: the Carroccio reaches 9%. While Come on Italy has slightly “disposed” the Berlusconi effect: it now stands at 7.5%. Giuseppe Conte’s Five Star Movement does not drop from 15.5%, while Action of calendar rises to 3.5%. Among those who climb, Piepoli’s survey reveals, is thereGreen-Left Alliance, rising to 3.5% with +Europe growing to 2.5%. Among the “losers” there is instead Matthew Renzi: his Italia Viva leaves half a percentage point on the table and goes to 2%.

