Poll, Italians fed up with Zelensky. The line of the Meloni government has been rejected
by admin
Zelensky in Rome the meeting with Giorgia Meloni (photo Ipa)

Those against sending Italian weapons to Ukraine are even more numerous (56.8%)

Cold shower for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and for her foreign policy of total support for Ukraine. According to the survey carried out by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01, per Affaritaliani.it 52.2% of Italians do not share our country’s full support for President Zelensky. Those in favor stop at 47.8%. Those against sending Italian arms to Ukraine are even more numerous (56.8%) against those in favor who are only 43.2%.

In the voting intentions of the parties both the Brothers of Italy and the Lega, stable Forza Italia, descend. The Democratic Party falls and returns below 20% while the 5 Star Movement rises to 16.1%.

