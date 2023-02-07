Home Business Poll, Italians reject Zelensky in Sanremo. 57% against
Poll, Italians reject Zelensky in Sanremo. 57% against

by admin
Poll, Italians reject Zelensky in Sanremo. 57% against

Zelensky in Sanremo, the most favorable are young people with 43% in the 18-34 age group

The speech of the Ukrainian president Zelensky at the Sanremo Festival was soundly and clamorously rejected. 57% of Italians – according to the SWG survey in the latest edition of “Radar” – declare themselves in disagreement or completely in disagreement. Only 29% of the sample agrees or totally agrees.

The most favorable are young people with 43% in the 18-34 age group. While in the 45-54 age group, 68% are against Zelensaky’s intervention in Sanremo. Answers I do not know 14%.

This is a huge blow for the organizers of the Festival, for Bruno Vespa who arranged everything with the strong man of Kiev and also for the conductor Amadeus.

