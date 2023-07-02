Poll: Italy split over the Mes: only 51.3% are against the reform

Mes and European reforms

51.3% of Italians say they are against the ratification of the Mes reform. Between these 22.1% would change their mind only in exchange for important European concessions on the Stability Pact and on the revision of the Pnrr.

READ ALSO: Mes, FdI stops the examination of the Chamber: “Suspension for four months”

Legalization of Cannabis

Almost four out of ten Italians are in favor of a complete legalization of cannabis as is already the case in many American states. According to 39.3%, it is the only way to regulate it and take the market away from the mafias. 9.3% are against legalization but are in favor of a decriminalization that avoids detention and entry into criminal circuits for those who cultivate and sell cannabis.

READ ALSO: The “soft” line by Mattarella and Giorgetti wins on the Mes

28.8% prefer the status quo current and consider cannabis dangerous while only the therapeutic one and without Thc must be allowed. Finally, there is a 19.8% who ask for more controls and more severe penalties against those who sell and consume cannabis. This is one of the evidence that emerged in the weekly survey by Termometro Politico carried out between 27 and 29 June 2023.

War

53.5% of Italians are convinced that Putin is weaker today after the clash avoided at the last minute with the Wagner group. Only 16.4% of these foresee a possible defenestration of the president. Instead, 37.1% think that there are currently no real alternatives to his leadership in Russia. Then there is 26.6% who believe that the failed coup was a farce magnified and fomented by the West and that Putin is now stronger than before.

Subscribe to the newsletter