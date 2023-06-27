Polls: Brothers of Italy goes down, the League goes up. Renzi shortens on Calenda

Polls, Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia down. Pd, Lega, M5S…

Brothers of Italy in descent: Giorgia Meloni’s party loses three decimal places and reaches 29% in the polls weekly of Political Thermometer*. “Less surprising the decline for Forza Italia, which goes from 8.3% to 8%. It is probably the effect of the end or the weakening of the Berlusconi effect, the emotional reaction that had increased the votes of the party after the death of its leader”, explains TP.

The League of Matteo Salvini in very slight growth to 9.2 (+0.1), while the opposition is stable at 19.6% the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement gains a decimal and goes to 16.1%.

Action falls again to reach 3.5% and the distance between Calenda’s party and Renzi’s is decreasingwith the latter rising to 2.6% (same percentage as the Italian Left/Greens, while +Europe is one step below, at 2.5%, as is Per l’Europa di Comparison, which is growing).

Polls, Elly Schlein’s Pd agenda towards the M5S, 60% of Italians think so

Termometro Politico has also dealt with the relations between the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement. According to these weekly election polls “Elly Schlein is bringing the Democratic Party to the positions of the pentastellati. Exactly 60% of Italians think this way, but only for 19.9%, which becomes 45.5% among those who vote for Pd, this is positive. For 40.1% it is negative. There is 7.2% who do not see any approach and regret it and 14.8% who do not see it but are happy about it. Lots of undecided people.”

*surveys carried out with the Cawi method between 20 and 23 June on 4,400 respondents

Read also

Schlein and Conte in the streets with the CGIL. Small steps but distances remain

Meloni bursts out laughing live, curtain with the translator in Austria

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

