Polls, Brothers of Italy down slightly, Lega and Movimento 5S grow

New poll Swg for Enrico’s La7 news Mint: according to the latest projections the party of Giorgia Meloni (Fdi) it dropped slightly by 0.6% reaching 29.1%. Dates the Pd Schlein’s of 0.1% to 21%. They also grow 5 Star Movement e Lega, both by 0.3%: the first gets 16.3%, the second 9.1%. Slightly down too Forza Italia, Action and Greens and the Left.

