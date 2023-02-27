Political party polls

Brothers of Italy by Giorgia Meloni it is down by 0.3 decimals, but remains the first party with 30.7%. This is what emerges from the SWG polls for Tg La7. The Giuseppe Conte’s 5 Star Movement stable at 17%. The Democratic Party, with the election of Elly Schlein as new secretary, it leaps by 0.6 to 16.4%. There League of Matteo Salvini braid all’8.7%. Action/ Italia Viva by Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi al 7,2%. Come on Italy by Silvio Berlusconi gains 0.2 and rises to 6.4%.

