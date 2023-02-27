8
Silvio Berlusconi, 86 years old, already four times Prime Minister, now Senator of the Republic
Political party polls
Brothers of Italy by Giorgia Meloni it is down by 0.3 decimals, but remains the first party with 30.7%. This is what emerges from the SWG polls for Tg La7. The Giuseppe Conte’s 5 Star Movement stable at 17%. The Democratic Party, with the election of Elly Schlein as new secretary, it leaps by 0.6 to 16.4%. There League of Matteo Salvini braid all’8.7%. Action/ Italia Viva by Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi al 7,2%. Come on Italy by Silvio Berlusconi gains 0.2 and rises to 6.4%.
