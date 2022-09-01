The latest Ipsos poll on Italians’ voting intentions ahead of the political elections on 25 September confirms the clear advantage of the center-right coalition. The results of the survey, reported today by Il Corriere, indicate Fdi and Pd at the top of the preferences among the individual parties with percentages of 24 and 23% respectively. The other parties are far behind with the third league with 13.4%, closely followed by the M5S at 13.4%, a clear recovery from the previous 11.3%.

Forza Italia is down to 8% (from the previous 9%), while the third pole consisting of Action-Italia Viva is at 5%.

At the level of center-right coalitions it prevails with 46.4% compared to 29.9% of the center left.