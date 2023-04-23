Home » Polls, Meloni beats everyone (clearly). Ranking: who wins and who loses
Business

by admin
Trust in political leaders, the survey by Affaritaliani.it

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni clearly beats everyone in the ranking of trust among political leaders. This is the main result of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01. The Prime Minister leads the ranking with an increase of 50.7%. Detached, in second place, Elly Schlein who surpasses Giuseppe Conte (the leader of the 5 Star Movement is in third position). Fourth Antonio Tajani and fifth Matteo Salvini. In last place Matteo Renzi with 29.8% and beaten by his former ally Carlo Calenda.

In the direct challenge Meloni-Schleinthe prime minister gains 0.3% in a week and reaches 59.6% against 40.4% for the secretary of the Pd.

Between parties, Brothers of Italy stable, the League rises and is close to 10%, in decline Forza Italia. The Democratic Party rises to 19.8%. Down the M5S to 15.6%.

