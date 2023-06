Giorgia Meloni’s condolence speech for the death of Silvio Berlusconi

Polls, FdI and Pd drop

Down Brothers of Italy by Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein’s Democratic Party. They grow the Giuseppe Conte’s 5 Star Movement and Matteo Salvini’s League. This is what emerges from the surveys by SWG of Tg La7

P

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook