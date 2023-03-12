Home Business Polls: Meloni or Schlein? Here’s who wins among the Italians. Net income
Polls: Meloni or Schlein? Here's who wins among the Italians. Net income

by admin
Polls: Meloni or Schlein? Here's who wins among the Italians. Net income
by admin

Giorgia Meloni clearly beats Elly Schlein. The challenge between the two main women of Italian politics sees the Prime Minister prevail. This is what emerges from the survey carried out exclusively for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01. When asked who best represents the values ​​in which 60.3% of Italians believe, the premier and leader of the Brothers of Italy answered. Only 39.7% side with the new secretary of the Democratic Party.

But this week the trust Meloni premier is down from 51.9 to 51.3%. Among the parties, Fratelli d’Italia is back above 30% while the Lega and Forza Italia are slightly down. Pd still up to 17.5% and the 5 Star Movement still down to 15.9%. The Third Pole dates back to 8.7%.

