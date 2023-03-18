Home Business Polls: Meloni or Schlein? Results changed. One goes up, one goes down. The data
Polls: Meloni or Schlein? Results changed. One goes up, one goes down. The data

Polls: Meloni or Schlein? Results changed. One goes up, one goes down. The data

The Italian government should do more to stop the landings of illegal immigrants. This is the opinion of the clear majority of citizens as demonstrated by the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01. 62.2% of the sample ask for a squeeze from the executive while only 37.8% of Italians believe that immigrants should always be welcomed.

In the direct challenge between Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein, the Prime Minister gains half a point compared to last week and rises to 60.8%. The secretary of the Democratic Party slips to 39.2%. Brothers of Italy remain above 30%, the League is still on the rise while the Democratic Party jumps to 18%. New 5-star hit at 15.6%. Third Pole up 8.9%.

