Home Business Polls, Meloni or Schlein? Who win? There is a twist
Business

Polls, Meloni or Schlein? Who win? There is a twist

by admin
Polls, Meloni or Schlein? Who win? There is a twist

Who do you prefer between the two leaders? Rate it

Elly Schlein recovers ground on Giorgia Meloni in the direct challenge between the two leaders. In the last survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01, the Prime Minister, in the direct challenge, remains well ahead but loses 0.4% in one week and drops to 60.4%. The secretary of the Democratic Party recovering at 39.6% (+0.4%).

Among the parties, the Brothers of Italy lose ground while the League goes back to 9.5%. Forza Italia also down. The Democratic Party rises again and reaches 18.4% while the 5 Stars lose ground at 15.4%. Third Polo 9% dry.

Surveys

SurveysSurveys

SurveysSurveys

SurveysSurveys

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Lufthansa bids to acquire stake in ITA Airways

You may also like

Heat pumps: nicer, quieter, better in old buildings...

Green energy, so you can accelerate the growth...

The federal government believes that the combustion engine...

Superbonus: F24 and Btp among the hypotheses for...

The market attacks Deutsche Bank, but it’s not...

Government bonds, 7 billion BOTs go to auction...

Tunisia: Aics in support of date farmers in...

Pnrr, Meloni prepares the blitz: reset the top...

Open Arms process, Salvini in Palermo. Ong: we...

Opinions On Deposit Accounts For Your Savings

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy