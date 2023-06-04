Home » Polls, Meloni tears up Schlein. Giorgetti most loved minister. And… the data
Polls, Meloni tears up Schlein. Giorgetti most loved minister. And… the data

Polls, Meloni tears up Schlein. Giorgetti most loved minister. And… the data

Polls, the top five of the ministers of the Meloni government

E’ Giancarlo Giorgetti the government minister Melons most appreciated by Italians. The owner of the Economy imposes itself in first position with 53% confidence (stable). This is what emerges from the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01. A trio in second position with 52%: Antonio Tajani (Foreign), in decline as Adolfo Urso (Made in Italy) and Matteo Salvini (Transport and Infrastructure), in growth.

Leap by Giorgia Meloni in the direct challenge with Elly Schlein. In one week, after the ballots, the prime minister rises to 61.7% with a plus 1.4% while the secretary of the Pd collapses to 38.3% (-1.4). Between parties, the Brothers of Italy and the League rise, the Democratic Party is still losing ground and slips to 19.3%. The M5S is also down.

