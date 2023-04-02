Polls started, Brothers of Italy under 30%. The Pd is still rising, a new thud of the M5S

A trio leads the ranking of the ministers most loved by Italians, according to the survey carried out by Roberto Baldassari – general manager of Lab21.01 – for Affaritaliani.it. In command with 53% Giancarlo Giorgetti, Antonio Tajani and Adolfo Urso. Silver medal (52%) for Andrea Abodi and Matteo Salvini. In third position Guido Crosetto, Anna Maria Berinini and Raffaele Fitto.

In the direct challenge between Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein the recovery of the Pd secretary continues, rising from 0.6% to 40.2%. The premier remains clearly in command, but down to 59.8%.

Between parties Brothers of Italy drops below 30% while the League rises. Pd still growing at 18.7% with the 5 Stars again down to 15.2%. Third Pole at 9.1%.

