Polls ministers, Giorgetti remains the most loved of the Meloni government

Although in decline, Giancarlo Giorgetti, Minister of Economy and Finance, confirms himself as the most loved minister of the government led by Giorgia Meloni. This is the main result of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it and Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01.

In second position they leap Matteo Salvini and Adolfo Urso, up on the previous survey. Anna Maria Bernini and Matteo Piantedosi conquer the third position. Fourth place in decline Francesco Lollobrigida. Confidence also in Minister Carlo Nordio is down, fifth at 50%.

Trust in the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni it drops from 52.1 to 51.8% in one week. Between parties Brothers of Italy drops to 28.5%, the good momentum of the League continues (9.5%), Forza Italia is recovering. Pd and Action-Italia Viva are back down again, the 5 Star Movement stable at 17.8%.

