Home Business Polls ministers, who is the most loved the top five. Surprises between parties…
Business

Polls ministers, who is the most loved the top five. Surprises between parties…

by admin
Polls ministers, who is the most loved the top five. Surprises between parties…

Polls ministers, Giorgetti remains the most loved of the Meloni government

Although in decline, Giancarlo Giorgetti, Minister of Economy and Finance, confirms himself as the most loved minister of the government led by Giorgia Meloni. This is the main result of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it and Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01.

In second position they leap Matteo Salvini and Adolfo Urso, up on the previous survey. Anna Maria Bernini and Matteo Piantedosi conquer the third position. Fourth place in decline Francesco Lollobrigida. Confidence also in Minister Carlo Nordio is down, fifth at 50%.

Trust in the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni it drops from 52.1 to 51.8% in one week. Between parties Brothers of Italy drops to 28.5%, the good momentum of the League continues (9.5%), Forza Italia is recovering. Pd and Action-Italia Viva are back down again, the 5 Star Movement stable at 17.8%.

Poll February 4th

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Focusing on integrated development, Chongqing intelligent networked new energy vehicle industry cluster aims at world-class-China Business Network

You may also like

The IAI report on Italian foreign policy 2022

Ukraine war, from the USA: “Russia imports military...

Resolution 49 of 01/23/2023 – Partial amendment of...

Three certificates to ride the rise

Central Africa: Ict, a 500 km cable to...

Meloni and the spread, the number 1 enemy...

2022 of the Italian defense

Verona, call ring and double beds in a...

AdR: 257 workers become permanent

Togo: almost 40 million euros for water supply...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy