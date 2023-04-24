Home » Polls, one government party goes down and one goes up
by admin
Chamber of Deputies, statements by Prime Minister Meloni and vote of confidence in the government

Political party polls

Still falling Brothers of Italy by Giorgia Meloni. This is what emerges from the SWG survey commissioned by Tg La7. The prime minister’s party drops to 28.6%. Elly Schlein’s Democratic Party registers 21.1%. Giuseppe Conte’s 5 Star Movement remains unchanged. Small decline for Matteo Salvini’s League. Forza Silvio Berlusconi’s Italy grows to 6.6%. Share of Carlo Calenda l 4.4%

