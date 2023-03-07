5
Good growth of Action-Italia Viva
The Pd soars to 19% (+2.6) thanks to the Elly Schlein effect and the Movimento 5 Stelle collapses to 15.7% (-1.3). This is the main data from the SWG survey for the La7 news.
FdI stable, leap of 0.8% to 8 of Action-Italia Viva. Lega and Forza Italia are growing slightly.
