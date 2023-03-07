Home Business Polls, one party flies and one collapses. Everything has changed. The data
Polls, one party flies and one collapses. Everything has changed. The data

Polls, one party flies and one collapses. Everything has changed. The data

Good growth of Action-Italia Viva

The Pd soars to 19% (+2.6) thanks to the Elly Schlein effect and the Movimento 5 Stelle collapses to 15.7% (-1.3). This is the main data from the SWG survey for the La7 news.

FdI stable, leap of 0.8% to 8 of Action-Italia Viva. Lega and Forza Italia are growing slightly.

