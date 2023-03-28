Home Business Polls, Pd rises with Schlein. M5S down. While Brothers of Italy and Lega…
Polls: Pd nearly 20% with Elly Schlein. Conte’s M5S down

The PD is almost 20%, down the M5S. These are the summary of the latest data average surveys * elaborated by Termometro Politico.

The last week of polls prepared by Termometro Politico is characterized by the continuation of the trend that has affected voting intentions for some weeks. In fact, the Democratic party, which reaches 19.7%achieving another important increase, also probably an effect of theelection of Elly Schlein to the secretariat.

At the same time it resumes the the 5 Star Movement fell, now at 15.7%, the lowest level ever reached by the general elections. On the other hand, the main allies of the PD do not suffer much, such as Italian Left/Greenswhich had lost support immediately after Schlein’s victory, but which today goes up to 3.1%. +Europe is almost stable, at 2.2%.

Surveys, Brothers of Italy below 30%. Salvini league down

In the center-right according to the average surveys of Political Thermometer Brothers of Italy moves away from 30% dropping to 29,2%but also goes down there Leganow at8,7%. A slight decline characterizes then also Come on Italyat 6.8% and Action/Italia Vivaal 7,6%.

* The week from 19 to 25 March compares the surveys of 8 institutes: TP, Swg, Quorum, Tecné, Demopolis, Noto, Emg, Ixé

