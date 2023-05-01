Home » Polls, sensational numbers. Lots of twists. Look at the new tables
Polls, sensational numbers. Lots of twists. Look at the new tables

by admin
Polls, sensational numbers. Lots of twists. Look at the new tables

Elly Schlein e Giuseppe Conte

Polls show that it is Schlein and not Conte who is the real antagonist of the government

The real antagonist of the centre-right government led by Giorgia Meloni is Elly Schlein and not Giuseppe Conte. The Italians have no doubts, as demonstrated by the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01. 78.3% of those interviewed indicate the secretary of the Democratic Party as the real antagonist of the executive while only 21.7% of the sample chose the former prime minister and leader of the M5S.

In the weekly direct challenge between Melons from Schleinthe prime minister remains clearly in the lead but loses 0.4% to 59.2% against the 40.8% of the leader Dem. Among the parties, Fratelli d’Italia slips to 29.1%, Lega is essentially stable, as is Forza Italia. The Pd recovers and returns above 20%. The 5 Stars also increased to 15.8%.

Poll May 1stPoll May 1st

Poll May 1stPoll May 1st

voting intentions
Poll May 1st

Poll May 1stPoll May 1st

Poll May 1stPoll May 1st

