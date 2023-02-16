Home Business Polls started, everything changes. Three run and two collapse. The new data
Polls started, everything changes. Three run and two collapse. The new data

Polls started, everything changes. Three run and two collapse. The new data

Supermedia breaking latest news/YouTrend: Fdi 30.2%, Lega rises, Pd recovering

Supermedia – very ‘essential’ due to the blackout on polls in the event of regional elections, so not many have been published – records a very positive trend for the centre-right, which gains almost 2 points as a coalition, with FDI returning above 30%. Although the aggregate data does not show it, even the PD is showing signs of recovery, shortening the disadvantage on the 5 Star Movement.

SUPERMEDIA LIST

FDI 30,2 (+0,8)
M5S 17.8 (-0.1)
PD 15,9 (+0,1)
Lega 9,3 (+0,6)
Third Pole 7.6 (-0.3)
Forza Italia 7.0 (=)
Greens/Left 3.2 (-0.2)
+Europa 2,5 (=)
Italexit 2,0 (-0,1)
Popular Union 1.5 (+0.2)
We Moderates 1.5 (+0.4)

SUPERMEDIA COALITIONS 2022

Centre-right 48.0 (+1.8)
Centre-left 21.6 (-0.6)
M5S 17.8 (-0.1)
Third Pole 7.6 (-0.3)
Italexit 2,0 (-0,1)
Others 3.0 (-0.7)

NB: the changes in brackets indicate the deviation from the Supermedia of two weeks ago (2 February)

NOTE: The Supermedia YouTrend/breaking latest news is a weighted average of national polls on voting intentions. Today’s weighting, which includes surveys carried out between 2 and 15 February, was carried out on 16 February on the basis of the sample size, the date of creation and the data collection method. The surveys considered were carried out by the institutes Noto (date of publication: 13 February), SWG (6 and 13 February) and Tecnè (13 February). The detailed methodological note of each survey considered is available on the official website www.sondaggipoliticoelettorali.it.

