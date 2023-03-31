Polls, the growth of the Pd continues with Schlein. Brothers of Italy is confirmed below 30%

Brothers of Italy it regains some consensus but is now confirmed below 30%, the threshold it had exceeded thanks to the post-election boom. While the Democratic Party still benefits from the effect of the primaries and gains on the M5s. These are the results of the latest survey carried out by Supermedia breaking latest news-Youtrendwhich photographs the voting intentions of Italians al March 30th. Il party led by Elly Schlein it touches the again 20% threshold (it hasn’t happened since the beginning of September last year), and it continues to grow. fratelli d’Italia instead stood at 29.1% (-0.1%) and the centre-right coalition at 45.8% (-0.4%): both remain firmly the first party and the first political area, but at this stage the majority forces are slightly suffering in terms of consensus.

As the latest survey shows, however, the Lega dropped to 8.6% (-0.6) and Forza Italia remained stable at 6.9%. The decline could be linked to some identity battles of the centre-right (such as surrogate motherhood, the recognition of children of gay couples) and to the frost with the EU (on Pnrr, migrants, fuel, seaside resorts, Mes) not shared by the majority of the public opinion. The M5s it loses 0.3% and falls to 15.6%. Even the third pole loses little (-0.2%) and reaches 7.4%. Instead, it gains 0.2% Greens/Left now at 3.2 (+0.2). Virtually stable +Europe at 2.2% (-0.1%).

Here are the details:

Supermedia Lists: FdI 29.1 (-0.1); Pd 20.0 (+0.8); M5S 15.6 (-0.3); Alloy 8.6 (-0.6); Third Pole 7.4 (-0.2); Forza Italia 6.9 (=); Greens/Left 3.2 (+0.2); +Europe 2.2 (-0.1); Italexit 2.1 (-0.1); Popular Union 1.5 (=); We Moderates 1.2 (+0.1).

Supermedia coalitions 2022: centre-right 45.8 (-0.4); Centre-left 25.3 (+0.8); M5S 15.6 (-0.3); Third Pole 7.4 (-0.2); Italexit 2.1 (-0.1); Another 3.8 (+0.2).

