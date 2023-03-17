Home Business Polls, the descent begins for Fdi. Schlein attracts young people: Pd at 20.3%
Polls, the descent begins for Fdi. Schlein attracts young people: Pd at 20.3%

Polls, the descent begins for Fdi. Schlein attracts young people: Pd at 20.3%

Polls, Conte and Fratoianni the most penalized by the Schlein effect

A three weeks give her primaries of the Pd who decreed the victory of Elly Schlein bringing her to the leadership of the dem, many things have moved in the electorate Italian politician. And the government’s handling of the issue of massacre of migrants a Cutro but above all of post-shipwreckcertainly didn’t help. According to a survey by Euromedia Resarch, published in La Stampa, one out of two Italians did not like the executive’s choice of non go to pay homage the bodies of the victims in Crotone, despite being a few kilometers from there for the Extraordinary cdm in the municipality of the massacre. Brothers of Italyalways remains the first party, but remains below the psychological threshold of 30%losing 0.4% compared to two weeks ago and thus falling to 29,2%.

The real surprise however is the Democratic party which rises to 20,3%. Il 5 Star Movement occupies the third place with the 15,0% still losing just over half a percentage point (-0.6%). It follows – continues La Stampa – the Lega by Matteo Salvini with 9.4%, Azione-Italia Viva with 8.4% (+0.1%) and Forza Italia with 6.5% (-0.4%). alliance Greens and Left (2.6%) together with Giuseppe’s party Conte they pay the heaviest price of the new Elly slime. In the records of the declarations it is significant that the target under 25 polarizes in his choices emerging precisely from that area of ​​abstention and indecision and focusing mainly on two parties: Democratic party with 25.6% e Brothers of Italy with 23.3%. This means that 1 out of 4 young people who decide to express their preference chooses one of these due leader.

