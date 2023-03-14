Polls, the desire for direct election of the Head of State is growing

Sergio Mattarella is considered a landmark for the Italians. The President of the Republic has one very high credibility in the electorate, like a two out of three. Trust in Head of State it reached its peak in November of 20222, when its score had reached the consent record transverse, touching the tip of 68 is 100when more than two out of three Italians indicated it as one key figure on the political chessboard. the consent in Mattarella – reports a Demos survey published in Repubblica – remained a very high levels also in February 2023, falling only two points from the previous survey, a 66. But at the same time, among the Italians, the desire for presidentialism. For this reason, the favor towards is equally broad direct election of the President. According to the model of the presidential and semi-presidential systems. Which includes and involves many important countries. As the Usa and the France.

In the last year, in Italia– continues Repubblica – this system of selection and of choice of the President has maintained a consent Very largoamong citizens. But with sensible and evident differences, dictated, in particular, by the political position. Direct election, in fact, results very appreciated dal centre-rightespecially in the basis of the Lega (82%) and tu FdI (76%). It is also shared by two-thirds of the voters of Come on Italy. In the last period, moreover, the push towards the direct election of the President of the Republic has crossed paths with a demand for political change, which beyond the arrays. And it resulted, in particular, in the affirmation and election of two women, Giorgia Melons ed Elly slimeat the head, respectively, of the government he was born in main party Of opposition.

Subscribe to the newsletter

