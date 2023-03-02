Home Business Polls, two parties fly and one collapses. The new data
Polls, two parties fly and one collapses. The new data

Polls, two parties fly and one collapses. The new data

Surveys, FdI flies over 30%

Fratelli d’Italia flies over 30%, the Pd is clearly increasing. These are the summary data of the latest average polls processed by Termometro Politico.

This week’s voting intentions reflect the outcome of the regional elections even more than 7 days ago. Confirmation of this is the decline in the 5 Star Movement, which has disappointed in Lombardy and Lazio and which today has 17.1%. It is almost reached by a rising Pd, which reaches 16.9%, a value it has not touched since the beginning of November. Is it destined to rise further after Elly Schlein’s election as secretary?

Fratelli d’Italia also did very well, rising for the first time by more than 30% to 30.4%, while its allies were stable, such as Forza Italia (at 7.1%) or declining, such as the Lega, which drops to 8.8%. Negative period for Action/Italia Viva, another loser in the regionals: a minimum for the Third Pole drops to 7.2%while little changes for the Italian Left/Greens and +Europe, at 3.3% and 2.5% respectively

