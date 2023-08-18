Pollution with bait – Bernese brothers want to make fishing more sustainable – News

Contents

Every year, tons of plastic and lead end up in Swiss waters because fishermen lose their bait while fishing. A Bernese start-up wants to put an end to this pollution. It has developed baits that are biodegradable.

A summer’s day in the three-lake region: the two brothers Jonas and Damian Urwyler go out on Lake Murten in their boat. They have been passionate fishermen from an early age. They attach their own bait to the hooks.

Legend: Jonas Urwyler (centre) and his team are proud: “This is the only bait that doesn’t contain any plastic. Our material is based on natural proteins that are biodegradable. This has the advantage that the fish imitation dissolves within weeks if you lose it.” SRF/Manuel Ramirez

Jonas Urwyler and his brothers came up with the idea for the environmentally friendly bait when they once again lost a particularly large number of baits in Lake Murten. As a result, they wanted to buy sustainable bait, but realized that it didn’t exist. A year ago, Urwyler founded the start-up “Capt’n Greenfin”, which now consists of three people. The first round of financing is currently under way.

Production in the parents’ kitchen

Jonas Urwyler and his team make the bait in his parents’ house near Murten. The self-developed material is heated in the oven in the kitchen and then injected into molds. After the baits have set, they are treated and then packaged. The Bernese start-up has sold 10,000 of the fish imitations or 700 packages so far. In terms of price, they can compete with conventional baits.

Fishing association is convinced

SRF gave the fish imitations of “Capt’n Greefin” Stefan Wenger to test. He is Vice President of the Swiss Fisheries Association. He likes the new product: “The bait can be fished in exactly the same way as a normal bait. He is very soft. He is easy to impale on the hook. He moves. This is important when fishing to attract the fish. You can cast and guide it in exactly the same way as a normal bait.»

Legend: The start-up’s bait disintegrates very quickly. A test in a laboratory at the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland in Windisch gives the product good marks. SRF

Stefan Wenger hopes that Swiss waters will be less polluted in this way, because an estimated 15 tons of plastic and lead end up in local streams, rivers and lakes every year because bait is lost when fishing.

Longevity of the bait is still a sticking point

The Bernese start-up regularly tests its lures in Lake Murten. These still have a catch: they don’t last as long as conventional baits. The young company is therefore working on further developing the material. Because the bait consists only of natural proteins, it soaks up water until it disintegrates. Depending on the water temperature, this happens faster or slower. In the summer, the baits would have to be replaced every 20 to 30 minutes, Urwyler said. In winter you can easily fish for one and a half to two hours with the same bait.

Making the European fishing scene greener

The goal of the start-up “Capt’n Greenfin”: to convince fishermen outside of Switzerland of the new fish imitations and thus put pressure on the large manufacturers of fishing products to also produce more sustainable baits. The potential is enormous: there are between 13 and 25 million fishermen in Europe.

Legend: Regarding the potential of the bait, Urwyler says: “If we can convince two percent to fish plastic-free, we will already have a major impact on the waters, meaning that less plastic will end up in them and they will be less poisoned.” SRF/Manuel Ramirez

The bait from the Bern start-up will be available in Swiss and German fishing shops before the end of this year. A further step is to expand to Northern Europe.

