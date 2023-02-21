Funds in action

Taste of Italy 2, a private equity fund specialized in the agri-food sector managed by DeA Capital Alternative Funds SGRand Alcedo V, a private equity fund managed by Alcedo SGRhave jointly acquired 100% of Demeter with the aim of creating a leading pole in the agricultural machinery sector. Demetra was born in 2018 from the merger of Agrimaster from Brevia, two historic Italian producers of agricultural machinery operating (since 1984 and 1949 respectively) under the homonymous brands. In October 2022, it acquired the Danish company Dalbo A/S, founded in 1948 and specialized in the production of rollers and cultivators for seedbed preparation. Currently, it has a turnover of more than 60 million euros, generated for over 80% on foreign markets.

Equal governance

The two funds, which have 50% and will share equal governance, will support the development of the group with a major investment plan in production processes and innovation, with the expansion of the sales network in European and non-European markets and with a acquisitions aimed at completing the range of products covering all the main phases of agricultural processes both in open and closed fields (soil preparation, sowing, transplanting, crop protection, harvesting).

The group was financially supported by a pool of primary private debt funds and Italian banksor Finint SGR on behalf of the PMI Italia II private debt fund, Tenax Capital on behalf of Tenax PMI, Banca Finint and ICCREA Banca (with the subscription of a bond loan) and by BPER (with a medium-long term loan). (Ticker)