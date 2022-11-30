Listen to the audio version of the article

Sold out for Christmas and New Years. «Reservations for winter 2022-2023 are going well. The sales trend is also confirmed to be strong in requests on the below date, which will lead us to registering sold out during the Immaculate Conception and Christmas holidays». Stefano Pompili, CEO of Veratour, does not hide his satisfaction when speaking of the trend of bookings in villages and resorts in view of the next high season. Of course, 2022 has not been an easy year, with a recovery that has not proved to be rapid in a market that has not yet fully recovered. «2022 was a year of recovery for the tourism sector and compared to 2019 there have been changes but looking at the numerical data of the volumes expressed, Veratour estimates that it will close the year with a turnover of 175 million, achieving a result of around 70% what we achieved in 2019 when we closed our record year at 250 million euros – says the CEO -. In 2022 we largely exceeded the goals we had set ourselves, so we are confident that we will have an equally positive 2023. We aim to fill the gap with 2019 in 2024».

If everything went very well during the central months of the summer, the departures at the beginning and end of the season were missing, which help in balancing the accounts. «The June-September period recorded an almost complete recovery of the gap with 2019. Sales volumes stopped at an average of 86% compared to three years ago, but looking at the data month by month, they only suffered June and September, while July and August practically filled the gap with peaks of 95% compared to the same period of 2019» underlines Pompili. It should not be forgotten that up to March and April many medium-long range destinations were unreachable, while attendances at the beginning and end of the season were significantly lower than the averages of the past. «Business trips have decreased and the incentive sector (-50%) has suffered because companies tend to reduce budgets for these activities given the moment of uncertainty. On the other hand, honeymoons are back, a segment that has suffered a lot in the last two years» points out the CEO. For next year Pompili expects a positive 2023 to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2024 “even if today it is difficult to make such long-term forecasts”.

The sector finds itself having to deal with the high energy cost «which leads us, with a prudent estimate, to quantify the management costs of the structures at +15% between high energy costs, the euro-dollar exchange rate and high fuel prices. «However, the unknown inflation remains: according to international observers, the growth in prices has not yet stopped and could have a further impact in the following months. To support the recovery of tourism, we have avoided passing on all the burdens to the final customer, absorbing part of the increase in costs, even at the risk of lower margins. In the face of such high inflation, however, we were forced to make adjustments, otherwise gross profitability would have been eliminated».

The positive note is the evolution in the requests of travelers who from a low cost and hit and run tourism today appreciate a stay in quality structures, with family-friendly services, slow tourism. «From our observatory we note that the most prestigious structures are the first to be sold out» concludes Pompili.