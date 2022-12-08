Listen to the audio version of the article

With the same consumption, a family of 4 who travels by car in Italy to spend the long weekend on 8 December spends on average (between trips, food, accommodation, entertainment, etc.) between 150 and 200 euros more than to last year. Expenditure that increases by around 400/500 euros compared to 2021 if a trip abroad to European capitals is considered for the same family. It is Codacons that does the math, in the light of the price increases in recent months

The average expenditure per capita

The average per capita expenditure for the entire bridge on 8 December is around 410 euros for those who choose Italian cities of art. For those going abroad, on the other hand, the per capita expenditure is around 800 euros, but in this case the item “planes” weighs heavily, which significantly increases the holiday bill

Heavier sting for those traveling by diesel car

A heavy blow is suffered by those who travel with diesel cars. «Diesel goes from an average of 1.590 euro/litre on 8 December 2021 to the current 1.811 euro/litre (+13.9%)» recalls Codacons, which adds: «Assuming two full tanks for trips on 8 December, the greater expenditure is equal to +22.1 euros per motorist»

Price increases at the restaurant

Eating at restaurants costs an average of 6.6% more than in the same period of 2021: assuming an average dinner for a group of 4 people, there are 8 euros more on the bill. On a dinner in a pizzeria they are 4.5 euros more

80% increases on domestic flights

For domestic flights there are increases of 80%: «a Milan-Palermo flight (departure 8 December, return Sunday 11) starts from 193 euros. To go from Rome and Venice (same period) leaving late in the evening and returning early in the morning, you spend 134 euros, but if you choose more convenient times, the fares skyrocket to 339 euros»