Ponte Morandi, five years after the collapse. Mattarella: “Respect is doing justice”

Ponte Morandi, five years after the collapse. Meloni: “Many questions still unanswered”

Fifth anniversary of collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoaa tragedy in which 43 people lost their lives, and for which a process. The commemoration is in progress.

Lto Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni he recalled that “there are so many questions posed by that tragedy that have still remained unanswered. The anger, the pain, the thirst for justice of the families of the victims are sacrosanct feelings that deserve all our respect“. “The passage of time does not lessen the weight of responsibility for what happened. And it is a responsibility to do justice”, underlined the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.

“The 43 victims, the suffering of their loved ones and the hardships of the displaced will remain forever engraved in our memory. Just as we will never forget the heroism of the rescuers and the unceasing commitment of the many who, in those hours and in those dramatic days , testified to how much Italians know how to give themselves to others”, he underlined Melons in a message. “To those who lost a child, a parent, a loved one – everything – on 14 August 2018, we renew today the dutiful apologies of the State for what happened, while aware that no words will ever be enough to ease suffering and appease the desire for justice”.

Ponte Morandi, Mattarella: “It is necessary to ascertain responsibilities, faults and omissions”

“Il collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa represented a dramatic appeal to accountability of those who are in charge of carrying out a public service, both of those who provide, on the ground, for the delivery to users, and of those who must provide for the verification of the indispensable safety conditions”, writes the Head of State. “An affair – he declares again Mattarella – who challenges the conscience of the whole country, in relation to the impressive heritage of infrastructure built after the war and which accompanied the modernization of Italy. A heritage whose maintenance and improvement are inexcusable responsibilities. The guarantee of safe mobility is an inescapable right of citizens”. “With the support of the whole country – concludes Mattarella- Genoa has been able to field a great civil reaction, which has become a reconstructive force”

