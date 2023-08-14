Ponte Morandi, from Aspi to Atlantia: what happened to the (former) Benetton companies

MILANO – “We will revoke the concession”, they thundered almost simultaneously Louis DiMaio e Matthew Salvini, vice premier of the Conte I government, in the aftermath of the collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa, which cost the lives of 43 people. Five years later there is a new bridge, the procedural process is still in progress, but on the business side the players in the field have changed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

