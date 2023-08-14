Home » Ponte Morandi, from Aspi to Atlantia: what happened to the (former) Benetton companies
Business

Ponte Morandi, from Aspi to Atlantia: what happened to the (former) Benetton companies

by admin
Ponte Morandi, from Aspi to Atlantia: what happened to the (former) Benetton companies

MILANO – “We will revoke the concession”, they thundered almost simultaneously Louis DiMaio e Matthew Salvini, vice premier of the Conte I government, in the aftermath of the collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa, which cost the lives of 43 people. Five years later there is a new bridge, the procedural process is still in progress, but on the business side the players in the field have changed.

See also  The collection of iPhone 14 revelations is here: However, the "Thirteen Fragrances" may be true-Apple iPhone

You may also like

5 Major Events in Financial Markets This Week:...

Navigating the World of Online Casino Streaming: Entertainment...

Maneuver 2024, government already hunting for resources. Work...

China in economic difficulty. At risk the brick

Renzi: Meloni Sleeping Beauty. Minimum salary? Catwalk for...

Chongqing Exports Over 200,000 Vehicles in First Seven...

Meloni is right to rest in Puglia. Then...

Exor: agreement with Philips, buys 15% of the...

The succession of Hibatullah Akhundzada shakes the Taliban...

Ponte Morandi, five years after the collapse. Mattarella:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy