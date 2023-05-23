Ponte Morandi, Mion (formerly to Edizione): «If they have to investigate me, they will do it, they decide»

Mion affirms that he is not afraid of being investigated: «If they have to investigate me, they do it, they decide. They do what they think is right. Justice does not always triumph. I said what I had to say, I did what I could do and then there is what I had to do and I didn’t do».

Regarding the possibility that the company has thought more about dividends than about maintenance of the bridge, as he himself said in an intercepted phone call, Mion defends himself: «The financial statements were there for all to see. There is nothing secret. Even those who have entered now do it to earn, or not? All there is is a lease with the landlord and there’s the extra jobs they’re doing right now. It’s proof that we could do it too and we didn’t, because we evidently thought it wasn’t necessary. That’s how it went.”

The response of Aspi’s defense

However, the lawyers for the defense of the Autostrade group are moving against Mion’s declarations with a note in which we read that «the defenses represent that Mion’s declarations were found to be completely devoid of objective and verifiable references and made by a subject which, on the outcome of the examination, proved to be unreliable”.

Certainly, the lawyers continue, «there is that Mr. Mion of the “memorable” meeting did not remember the day, the month, the year, the season or even the participants and, at the express request of the defence, he denied the awareness of any risk of collapse. Indeed he confirmed that the technical offices in charge had guaranteed the safety of the infrastructure ».

Moreover, the lawyers write, “in today’s examination, a top figure of ASPI, such as engineer Gennarino Tozzi, ruled out that, during the so-called induction and, in particular, in the September 2010 meeting, “design defects” or risks of any kind referring to the Morandi bridge never emerged».