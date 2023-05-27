Home » Ponte Stretto, the decree is law. Storm over Salvini and dig at Mattarella
Ponte Stretto, the decree is law. Storm over Salvini and dig at Mattarella

Bridge over the Strait is law, the Senate gives the definitive green light to the decree

Green light to conversion into law of the decree on bridge over the Strait of Messina. The Senate floor approved it with 103 votes in favour, 49 against and three abstentions. In the presence of the Minister of Infrastructure, Matthew Salvini, promoter of the project. An applause went out from the centre-right benches. The provision, which was approved by the Chamber on 16 May, defines, among other things, the structure of the company Stretto di Messina Spa and restarts planning and design activities.

Bridge on the Strait, Salvini: “100,000 real jobs thanks to the work”

“Today is an important day. I go back to yesterday, when the left wanted to convince us that we could not and should not proceed with the discussion of this decree. I remind you that you have not disrespected me, the decree was issued by the President of the Republic, Mattarella. So for doubts and findings, contact the Colle who has all the elements of guarantee and superiority and who can decide what can be done and what not”. This was stated by the minister of Infrastructure and senator of the League, Matteo Salvini speaking in the Chamber on the day of the provision for the bridge over the Strait. Yesterday the ruling on constitutionality, raised by the oppositions on the decree law for the construction of the work, was rejected.

“On the bridge you have to dare. Italy is the birthplace of the Renaissance. If Michelangelo, Raphael, Leonardo da Vinci hadn’t dared and if they had gone through a cost-benefit commission, today we wouldn’t have what they did. I am thinking of the locks on the Navigli designed by Leonardo… with the 5 Stars they would not have existed, they would have said: ‘this is crazy’. Or we wouldn’t have the Autostrade del sole which fortunately has been done“, Salvini said ironically.

